Kevin Pillar -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Nationals.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .273 with five doubles, six home runs and four walks.

Pillar has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (18 of 34), with more than one hit five times (14.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.4% of his games this year, Pillar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8%.

He has scored in 12 of 34 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .206 AVG .315 .270 OBP .321 .441 SLG .593 4 XBH 7 2 HR 4 6 RBI 8 12/3 K/BB 10/1 2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings