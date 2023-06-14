Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (40-26) will visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (27-37) at Comerica Park on Wednesday, June 14, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +190 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 34 out of the 56 games, or 60.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 9-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (69.2% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

