One game after scoring 32 points in a 102-93 win over the Wings, Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (6-2) at home against the Atlanta Dream (2-5) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center

Key Stats for Dream vs. Liberty

Atlanta scores an average of 82.6 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 79.3 New York allows.

The Dream are 2-3 when they shoot higher than 40.6% from the field.

Atlanta's three-point shooting percentage this season (35.1%) is only 0.4 percentage points lower than opponents of New York are averaging (35.5%).

The Dream are 1-3 when shooting over 35.5% as a team from three-point range.

New York and Atlanta rebound at the exact same rate, 36.4 boards per game.

Dream Injuries