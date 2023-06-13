At Barclays Center on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Atlanta Dream (2-5) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the New York Liberty (6-2) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE

CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dream have put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Atlanta has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In the Liberty's games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Dream games have hit the over four out of times this year.

