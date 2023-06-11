Cheng Tsung Pan currently leads the way (-14, +360 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open .

Want to place a bet on the RBC Canadian Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

RBC Canadian Open Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 7:50 AM ET

7:50 AM ET Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

RBC Canadian Open Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-12)

2nd (-12) Odds to Win: +300

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 5 4 37th Round 2 67 -5 5 0 5th Round 3 66 -6 6 0 3rd

Click here to bet on McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Cheng Tsung Pan

Tee Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-14)

1st (-14) Odds to Win: +360

Pan Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 4 2 29th Round 2 66 -6 6 0 2nd Round 3 66 -6 7 1 3rd

Click here to bet on Pan with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Justin Rose

Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET

1:55 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-12)

2nd (-12) Odds to Win: +550

Rose Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 6 3 14th Round 2 69 -3 4 1 21st Round 3 66 -6 8 2 3rd

Want to place a bet on Rose in the RBC Canadian Open? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Tommy Fleetwood

Tee Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-12)

2nd (-12) Odds to Win: +600

Fleetwood Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 5 3 29th Round 2 70 -2 4 2 39th Round 3 64 -8 9 1 2nd

Think Fleetwood can win the RBC Canadian Open? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Mark Hubbard

Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-12)

2nd (-12) Odds to Win: +1000

Hubbard Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 6 2 5th Round 2 70 -2 5 3 39th Round 3 66 -6 5 1 3rd

Click here to bet on Hubbard at the RBC Canadian Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

RBC Canadian Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Nick Taylor 8th (-11) +1600 Andrew Novak 2nd (-12) +1600 Harry Higgs 2nd (-12) +2000 Aaron Rai 8th (-11) +2000 Corey Conners 10th (-10) +2200 Tyrrell Hatton 13th (-8) +8000 Brandon Wu 11th (-9) +10000 Harry Hall 46th (-2) +12500 Webb Simpson MC () +12500 Justin Rose 2nd (-12) +4000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.