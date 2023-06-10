The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 advantage in the series.

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Date Home Away Result 6/8/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 24 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 40 goals over that span.

