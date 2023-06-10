Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Albies will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- In 41 of 63 games this season (65.1%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has homered in 13 games this season (20.6%), homering in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.224
|AVG
|.293
|.290
|OBP
|.331
|.400
|SLG
|.578
|9
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|23
|23/11
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.422 WHIP ranks 56th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.