Kevin Pillar is available when the Atlanta Braves battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 31 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-1.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar has four doubles, six home runs and four walks while batting .259.
  • Pillar has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), with multiple hits on four occasions (12.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pillar has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.161 AVG .315
.235 OBP .321
.387 SLG .593
3 XBH 7
2 HR 4
6 RBI 8
12/3 K/BB 10/1
1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Gore (3-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3).
