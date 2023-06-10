Garrick Higgo is in 23rd place, with a score of -4, after the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

Garrick Higgo Insights

Higgo has finished better than par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Higgo has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Higgo's average finish has been 28th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Higgo has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 35 -5 271 0 14 1 1 $1.3M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Higgo finished 23rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

At 7,264 yards, Oakdale Golf & Country Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,259 yards.

The average course Higgo has played in the past year (7,274 yards) is 10 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,264).

Higgo's Last Time Out

Higgo finished in the 47th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 60th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

Higgo shot better than 61% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Higgo did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Higgo carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.3).

Higgo's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the tournament average (4.5).

At that last tournament, Higgo's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Higgo ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Higgo fell short compared to the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Higgo's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

