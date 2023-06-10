The 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club from June 8-11 will feature Aaron Rai in the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,264-yard course, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Rai at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Aaron Rai Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Rai has scored better than par four times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Rai has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Rai has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Rai has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 39 -4 279 0 18 0 1 $1.4M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Rai played this event was in 2022, and he finished 13th.

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 7,264 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Rai will take to the 7,264-yard course this week at Oakdale Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,254 yards in the past year.

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 30th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

Rai shot better than only 13% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

Rai recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rai carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.3).

Rai's one birdie or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that last outing, Rai's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Rai ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 4.8.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rai fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Rai Odds to Win: +8000

