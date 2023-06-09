As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 99-ranked Roman Safiullin and No. 284 Benjamin Hassan will be squaring off at Tennis Club Weissenhof in Stuttgart, Germany.

MercedesCup Info

Tournament: MercedesCup

MercedesCup Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 10

June 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Tennis Club Weissenhof

Tennis Club Weissenhof Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Max Hans Rehberg vs. Altug Celikbilek Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Celikbilek (-225) Rehberg (+160) Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Lock Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Eubanks (-1000) Lock (+525) Marton Fucsovics vs. Louis Wessels Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Fucsovics (-2000) Wessels (+725) Feliciano Lopez vs. Radu Albot Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Albot (-250) Lopez (+170) Vladyslav Orlov vs. Antoine Bellier Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Bellier (-550) Orlov (+333) Borna Gojo vs. Mats Rosenkranz Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Gojo (-650) Rosenkranz (+375) Henri Squire vs. Yosuke Watanuki Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 AM ET Watanuki (-275) Squire (+195) Roman Safiullin vs. Benjamin Hassan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 AM ET Safiullin (-700) Hassan (+425)

