Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .287.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- In 31 of 51 games this season (60.8%) Murphy has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.6% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has driven home a run in 20 games this season (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 40-year-old has a 4.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
