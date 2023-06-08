On Thursday, Matt Olson (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, seven walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .232.

He ranks 128th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Olson has gotten a hit in 37 of 61 games this season (60.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.3%).

He has homered in 24.6% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has driven in a run in 26 games this season (42.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 55.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (18.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 30 19 (61.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (56.7%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%) 14 (45.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings