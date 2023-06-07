Ozzie Albies -- batting .250 with a double, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on June 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 77th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

In 63.3% of his 60 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (36.7%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (21.7%).

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (36.7%), including four games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 30 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (66.7%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (26.7%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (33.3%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

