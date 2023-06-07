How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies will hit the field against the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 98 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .462 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' .259 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (303 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Braves' .331 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.68 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.267).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.62 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Morton has six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Morton will try to extend a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).
- He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Trevor Williams
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
