Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Michael Harris II (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .168.
- This year, Harris II has recorded at least one hit in 18 of 37 games (48.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 37 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (16.2%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 37 games (27.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|23
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
