Golden Knights vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Final Game 2
The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to play the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Golden Knights have -140 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+120).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Get ready for this Stanley Cup Final matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday
Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-140)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.6)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record overall, with a 16-10-26 record in contests that have required overtime.
- Vegas is 24-8-6 (54 points) in its 38 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-10-2 record, good for four points.
- Vegas has finished 4-11-6 in the 21 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).
- The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 64 games (59-3-2, 120 points).
- In the 30 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 45 points after finishing 22-7-1.
- When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 34-7-5 (73 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 48 games, going 26-18-4 to record 56 points.
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 12-8-20 record in overtime contests this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.
- Florida has earned 49 points (21-6-7) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- In 11 games this season when the Panthers ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-8-1).
- Florida has seven points (3-15-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Panthers have scored at least three goals 68 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (49-13-6).
- Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 41 games this season and has registered 54 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-25-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 24-11-3 to record 51 points.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|15th
|31.6
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|18th
|20.3%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|19th
|77.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.