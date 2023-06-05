The Vegas Golden Knights are set for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 1-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Golden Knights-Panthers matchup can be seen on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG
3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA
1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.
  • The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 36 goals during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
  • With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.