Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Harris II -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .172.
- This season, Harris II has recorded at least one hit in 18 of 36 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 36 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- In six games this season (16.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|22
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.72 ERA ranks 11th, 1.032 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
