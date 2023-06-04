On Sunday, Matt Olson (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .228 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 137th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 16th in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 34 of 58 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (20.7%).

He has hit a home run in 25.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 43.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (56.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 29 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (58.6%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (58.6%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (24.1%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

