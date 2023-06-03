The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 3, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players