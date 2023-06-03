The Atlanta Braves (33-24) will lean on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) at Chase Field on Saturday, June 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +170 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-210) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.76 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 28 (58.3%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Braves have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 18, or 58.1%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

