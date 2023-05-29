The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .230 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.6%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this season, Ozuna has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (41.0%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 16 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

