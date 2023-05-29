Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .230 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.6%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Ozuna has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (41.0%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|16
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.87 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.7 per game).
- Blackburn starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he started and went five innings.
- Last season he finished with a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP over his 21 games, compiling a 7-6 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.