Sean Murphy -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Dylan Covey on the hill, on May 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy leads Atlanta with 42 hits, batting .280 this season with 21 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
  • Murphy will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.
  • Murphy has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 43 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.3% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Murphy has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (39.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (18.6%).
  • In 51.2% of his games this year (22 of 43), he has scored, and in six of those games (14.0%) he has scored more than once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.279 AVG .300
.405 OBP .453
.557 SLG .680
9 XBH 9
4 HR 5
15 RBI 17
16/10 K/BB 13/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 19
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 54 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Covey will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • The 31-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
