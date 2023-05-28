How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Bryson Stott and Austin Riley take the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 86 total home runs.
- Atlanta is second in MLB, slugging .460.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.255).
- Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (264 total).
- The Braves' .330 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The Braves' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.286).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Strider enters the outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Strider is seeking his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Bobby Miller
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|JP Sears
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tommy Henry
