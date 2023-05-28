Spencer Strider and Dylan Covey are the projected starters when the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies play on Sunday at Truist Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies +200 moneyline odds. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-1.5). An 8.5-run over/under is set for the game.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 8.5 -115 -105 -1.5 -130 +105

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've gone 26-17 in those games.

Atlanta has played in seven games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won each time.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Atlanta has played in 52 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-20-2).

The Braves have gone 2-1-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-14 17-7 9-8 22-13 21-17 10-4

