Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marcell Ozuna and his .462 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (135 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .238 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 21 of 37 games this season (56.8%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (21.6%).
- In 27.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has an RBI in 13 of 37 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (40.5%), including three games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.228 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.