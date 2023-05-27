After the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Billy Horschel is currently seventh with a score of -3.

Looking to bet on Billy Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Billy Horschel Insights

Horschel has finished under par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Horschel has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Horschel has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Horschel has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 26 -5 263 1 13 1 3 $3.7M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Horschel's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 28th.

Horschel made the cut in five of his past six entries in this event.

Horschel last competed at this event in 2023 and finished seventh.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,297 yards, 88 yards longer than the 7,209-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

The average course Horschel has played in the past year has been 91 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Horschel's Last Time Out

Horschel shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 25th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the PGA Championship, which placed him in the 37th percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Horschel shot better than 94% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Horschel did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Horschel recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Horschel recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Horschel's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Horschel finished the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Horschel finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Horschel Odds to Win: +6500 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Horschel's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

