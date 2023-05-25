On Thursday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is batting .313 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Arcia has gotten a hit in 19 of 28 games this year (67.9%), including eight multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 35.7% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7%.
  • He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
.364 AVG .304
.432 OBP .333
.545 SLG .478
4 XBH 2
1 HR 1
6 RBI 2
9/3 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 12
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
  • The Phillies allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Nola (4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 47th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
