Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Kevin Pillar (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has three doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .256.
- Pillar has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.7% of those games.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 10 games this year (35.7%), Pillar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.7%) he had two or more.
- In 10 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.200
|AVG
|.316
|.286
|OBP
|.308
|.480
|SLG
|.447
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|7/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Nola (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).
