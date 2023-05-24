Stefan Noesen will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Noesen against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Stefan Noesen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Noesen has averaged 12:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

Noesen has a goal in 13 games this year through 78 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Noesen has a point in 31 of 78 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Noesen hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Noesen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 6 36 Points 3 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 1

