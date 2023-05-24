Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, May 24 features the Florida Panthers hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at BB&T Center at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 3-0 in the series. Oddsmakers list the Hurricanes as the underdog in this decisive matchup, with -105 moneyline odds against the Panthers (-115).

Here's our prediction for who will capture the win in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)

Panthers (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.6)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 52-21-9 record this season and are 16-11-27 in matchups that have required overtime.

Carolina has earned 58 points (25-8-8) in its 41 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the eight games this season the Hurricanes finished with just one goal, they have earned six points.

Carolina has earned 16 points (6-8-4 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Hurricanes have earned 109 points in their 63 games with at least three goals scored.

Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal in 25 games this season and has recorded 44 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Carolina has posted a record of 50-20-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to register 17 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 1st 36.9 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 26 1st 10th 22.8% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

