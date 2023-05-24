Wednesday will see the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes square off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 3-0.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/22/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 1-0 FLA 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (288 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers are 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players