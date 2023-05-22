How to Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 32-15 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are only 4.7 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
- Los Angeles is 36-17 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.
- The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.
- When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 37-4.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers are averaging 117 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (117.3).
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is giving up 113.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 119.4.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Lakers have fared better in home games this year, making 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Nuggets are putting up more points at home (119.4 per game) than away (112.2). And they are allowing less at home (109.6) than away (115.3).
- At home, Denver gives up 109.6 points per game. Away, it concedes 115.3.
- This year the Nuggets are averaging more assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (27.9).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Ankle
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.