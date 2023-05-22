Jordan Staal will be on the ice Monday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center. If you're considering a bet on Staal against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Jordan Staal vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +245)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Staal has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Staal has a goal in 17 of 81 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Staal has a point in 28 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Staal has an assist in 15 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Staal has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29% chance of Staal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 8 34 Points 3 17 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

