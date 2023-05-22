Brent Burns will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Monday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Burns available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Brent Burns vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus rating this season, in 23:13 per game on the ice, is +19.

In 17 of 82 games this year, Burns has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Burns has a point in 47 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Burns has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 60 Points 6 18 Goals 2 42 Assists 4

