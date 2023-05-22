Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Monday (starting at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (5-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Morton has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 39-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.85), 56th in WHIP (1.373), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1 vs. Red Sox May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 at Mets May. 1 5.1 6 4 4 6 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 2 at Padres Apr. 19 6.0 5 1 1 5 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 62 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .344/.431/.600 on the year.

Acuna will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with a double, five home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 34 walks and 35 RBI (42 total hits).

He's slashing .244/.375/.541 on the year.

Olson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Rangers May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 62 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .326/.399/.553 on the season.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .447 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 43 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .250/.356/.512 so far this season.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.