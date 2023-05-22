Monday's game features the Atlanta Braves (29-17) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) matching up at Truist Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-2 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-3) to the mound, while Gavin Stone will take the ball for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
  • The Braves have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has a record of 15-6, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 240 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.51).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 16 @ Rangers L 7-4 Jared Shuster vs Dane Dunning
May 17 @ Rangers W 6-5 Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
May 19 Mariners W 6-2 Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
May 20 Mariners L 7-3 Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
May 21 Mariners W 3-2 Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
May 22 Dodgers - Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone
May 23 Dodgers - Spencer Strider vs TBA
May 24 Dodgers - Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
May 25 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Aaron Nola
May 26 Phillies - Jared Shuster vs TBA
May 27 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.