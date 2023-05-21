You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ty France and other players on the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners heading into their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 61 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .347/.434/.608 so far this year.

Acuna hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, five home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 34 RBI (41 total hits).

He's slashing .243/.373/.538 so far this season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Rangers May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 2 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

France Stats

France has recorded 45 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .259/.333/.368 so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 45 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .287/.339/.529 slash line so far this season.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 20 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 3 0 1 2 1

