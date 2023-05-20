Stefan Noesen and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Noesen against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Stefan Noesen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

  • Noesen has averaged 12:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).
  • Noesen has a goal in 13 of 78 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
  • Noesen has a point in 31 of 78 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
  • In 20 of 78 games this year, Noesen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability that Noesen goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Noesen Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
78 Games 4
36 Points 2
13 Goals 2
23 Assists 0

