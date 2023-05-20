Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Aho in that upcoming Hurricanes-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 75 games this season, Aho has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 19:29 on the ice per game.

Aho has a goal in 28 games this season out of 75 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Aho has a point in 41 games this year (out of 75), including multiple points 18 times.

Aho has an assist in 23 of 75 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability that Aho hits the over on his points prop total is 61.4%, based on the odds.

Aho has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 75 Games 7 68 Points 7 36 Goals 1 32 Assists 6

