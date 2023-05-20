Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Staal's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jordan Staal vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Staal has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 16:16 on the ice per game.

Staal has a goal in 17 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Staal has a point in 28 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points five times.

Staal has an assist in 15 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Staal goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Staal has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Staal Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 7 34 Points 3 17 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.