Jordan Martinook will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Martinook are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jordan Martinook vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Martinook has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 15:37 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 82 games this year, Martinook has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Martinook has a point in 28 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points four times.

Martinook has an assist in 20 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Martinook has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Martinook having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Martinook Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 34 Points 0 13 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

