Jesper Fast Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Jesper Fast will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Fast intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Fast Season Stats Insights
- Fast's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +9.
- Fast has scored a goal in nine of 80 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Fast has a point in 26 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points three times.
- In 18 of 80 games this year, Fast has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Fast goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Fast going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Fast Stats vs. the Panthers
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|80
|Games
|7
|29
|Points
|2
|10
|Goals
|2
|19
|Assists
|0
