The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 1-0. Bookmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, listing them -145 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+125).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-145) Panthers (+125) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 66.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (51-26).

Carolina has a record of 40-20 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The Hurricanes have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won 16 of the 29 games, or 55.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida is 12-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 44.4% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in league play, giving up 210 goals to rank second.

The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers and their opponents hit the over just one time over Florida's most recent 10 games.

In their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers' 272 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

