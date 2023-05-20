Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20 features the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+130) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-150).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have gone 51-26 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina is 36-19 (winning 65.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina went over once in its past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

