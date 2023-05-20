Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20 showcases the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are on top 1-0 in the series. The Hurricanes are favored, with -150 moneyline odds, in this game against the Panthers, who have +130 moneyline odds.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes are 51-26 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina has a record of 36-19 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (65.5% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 games.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in NHL competition, giving up 210 goals to rank second.
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.
