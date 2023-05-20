Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20 showcases the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are on top 1-0 in the series. The Hurricanes are favored, with -150 moneyline odds, in this game against the Panthers, who have +130 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes are 51-26 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has a record of 36-19 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (65.5% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 games.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in NHL competition, giving up 210 goals to rank second.

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.