Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers square off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the series. Oddsmakers give the Hurricanes -150 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Panthers (+130).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 66.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (51-26).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 36-19 (winning 65.5%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 60.0%.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.
