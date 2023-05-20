The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers square off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the series. Oddsmakers give the Hurricanes -150 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Panthers (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 66.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (51-26).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 36-19 (winning 65.5%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

