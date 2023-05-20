The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers square off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Hurricanes have -150 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 51 of their 77 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.2%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has gone 36-19 (winning 65.5%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 contests, it hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 210 goals to rank second.

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

