Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers square off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Hurricanes have -150 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+130).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 51 of their 77 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.2%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has gone 36-19 (winning 65.5%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 contests, it hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 210 goals to rank second.
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.
