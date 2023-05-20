Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20 features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0 in the series. Oddsmakers list the Panthers as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +130 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-150).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 51 of their 77 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.2%).
- Carolina is 36-19 (winning 65.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina went over once in its past 10 games.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 210 goals to rank second.
- The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.
