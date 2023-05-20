Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20 features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0 in the series. Oddsmakers list the Panthers as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +130 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-150).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 51 of their 77 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.2%).

Carolina is 36-19 (winning 65.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina went over once in its past 10 games.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 210 goals to rank second.

The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.